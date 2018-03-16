Complaint claims Trump lawyers threatened Panama magistrate

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump's family hotel business threatened a Panamanian judicial official handling a dispute related to Trump Hotels' management of a 70-story luxury hotel.

That's according to complaint filed with the anti-corruption division of Panama's chief prosecutor.

The company's lawyers dispute the claims.

Panamanian justice of the peace Marisol Carrera writes in a complaint obtained by The Associated Press that lawyers for Trump's hotel management business accosted her in her office after she ruled against Trump's business on a minor issue in the fight over control of the Trump-branded luxury hotel.

The magistrate has declined to discuss the matter with AP.

Trump's team was eventually evicted from the hotel, which was stripped of his name and reopened under new management.

But the fighting continues in court.