Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, March 20

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

WEDNESDAY, March 21

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases current account trade measure for the fourth quarter, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for February, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 22

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

BERLIN — Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe's biggest economy.

FRIDAY, March 23

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for February, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for February, 10 a.m.