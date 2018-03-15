David S. Wyman, Holocaust scholar, dead at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — David S. Wyman, the Holocaust scholar whose "The Abandonment of the Jews" was a provocative, best-selling critique of everyone from religious leaders to President Franklin Roosevelt, has died.

The author's Wyman Institute announced that Wyman died Wednesday at his home in Amherst, Massachusetts, after a lengthy illness. He was 89.

The grandson of Protestant ministers, Wyman was in graduate school when he began a long-term quest to learn what was done on behalf of the Jews rounded up and murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II. He wrote several books, lectured often and founded a Holocaust institute.