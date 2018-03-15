Trump welcomes Irish prime minister to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is welcoming Ireland's prime minister to the White House for the country's traditional St. Patrick's Day visit.

Trump, wearing a cluster of shamrocks on his jacket, greeted Leo Varadkar Thursday before a one-on-one meeting at the White House. The two were also set to attend a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol.

And in the evening, Varadkar was set to participate in the annual shamrock ceremony, presenting Trump with a bowl of Ireland's famous greens.

The two were expected to discuss trade and immigration.

The 39-year-old Varadkar is Ireland's youngest prime minister. He's the son of an Indian immigrant and the first openly gay politician in the post.