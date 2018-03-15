Brendan Fraser promotes 'Trust' after alleging misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Fraser feels a sense of relief after publicly revealing he was the victim of alleged sexual misconduct in 2003.

Fraser shared his feelings about the incident while promoting the upcoming FX television miniseries, "Trust" on Wednesday at a New York screening.

Fraser alleged in an interview with GQ magazine that Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berke intimately groped him. Berke denies it, saying he just "pinched" the actor.

Fraser says the incident changed him, making him feel "more reclusive." But he says getting the burden off his chest after 15 years "felt good."

Fraser plays a private investigator hired by J. Paul Getty to "fix" problems, including the kidnapping of his grandson that the series centers on.

The show premieres at 10 p.m. Eastern on March 25.