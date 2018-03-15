Producer: Show goes on for Broadway version of 'Mockingbird'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A lawyer for a Broadway producer says a stage adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" is still set to open this year despite a lawsuit by the estate of author Harper Lee.

Jonathan Zavin, who represents Paul Rudin's Rudinplay Inc., says the adaption is scheduled to go on stage in December in New York to the best of his knowledge.

Lee's estate filed a federal lawsuit this week arguing that screenwriter Aaron Sorkin's script wrongly alters Atticus Finch and other characters from the book.

The suit asks a judge to enforce a section of a 2015 contract that says the play won't deviate from the spirit of Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

The attorney says the suit is part of a pattern of litigious behavior by Lee's estate.