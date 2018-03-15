Tow truck driver responding to accident struck and killed

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — State police in Massachusetts say a tow truck driver responding to the scene of a late night, two-car accident has been killed when a third vehicle got involved.

Police say the tow truck responded to the accident at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 south in Andover.

He was standing outside his truck in the breakdown lane loading one of the vehicles involved in the original crash onto his flatbed when a car driving past the scene struck a disabled vehicle, pushing it into the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man was not identified; police say he's a 41-year-old North Andover man. Two other people were injured.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.