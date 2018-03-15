All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 70 48 18 4 100 257 198 Boston 68 44 16 8 96 232 176 Toronto 70 41 22 7 89 234 202 Florida 67 34 26 7 75 205 212 Montreal 70 26 32 12 64 179 221 Detroit 69 26 32 11 63 180 211 Ottawa 69 25 33 11 61 193 240 Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 69 39 23 7 85 209 202 Pittsburgh 71 40 26 5 85 232 215 Philadelphia 70 35 24 11 81 205 205 New Jersey 70 36 26 8 80 212 211 Columbus 70 37 28 5 79 193 195 Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218 N.Y. Rangers 71 32 32 7 71 205 227 N.Y. Islanders 69 30 29 10 70 222 245 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 69 45 14 10 100 225 174 Winnipeg 70 41 19 10 92 230 185 Minnesota 70 39 24 7 85 217 203 Dallas 71 38 26 7 83 205 190 Colorado 69 37 24 8 82 220 203 St. Louis 69 37 27 5 79 191 182 Chicago 70 30 32 8 68 199 207 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 70 45 20 5 95 238 195 San Jose 70 38 23 9 85 207 192 Los Angeles 70 38 26 6 82 203 177 Anaheim 71 35 24 12 82 198 193 Calgary 71 35 26 10 80 198 206 Edmonton 70 30 35 5 65 196 226 Vancouver 71 25 37 9 59 183 231 Arizona 69 23 35 11 57 167 222

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Dallas 5, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

San Jose 4, Edmonton 3, OT

New Jersey 8, Vegas 3

Anaheim 3, Vancouver 0

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.