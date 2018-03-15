  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/15 22:02
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 70 48 18 4 100 257 198
Boston 68 44 16 8 96 232 176
Toronto 70 41 22 7 89 234 202
Florida 67 34 26 7 75 205 212
Montreal 70 26 32 12 64 179 221
Detroit 69 26 32 11 63 180 211
Ottawa 69 25 33 11 61 193 240
Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 39 23 7 85 209 202
Pittsburgh 71 40 26 5 85 232 215
Philadelphia 70 35 24 11 81 205 205
New Jersey 70 36 26 8 80 212 211
Columbus 70 37 28 5 79 193 195
Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218
N.Y. Rangers 71 32 32 7 71 205 227
N.Y. Islanders 69 30 29 10 70 222 245
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 69 45 14 10 100 225 174
Winnipeg 70 41 19 10 92 230 185
Minnesota 70 39 24 7 85 217 203
Dallas 71 38 26 7 83 205 190
Colorado 69 37 24 8 82 220 203
St. Louis 69 37 27 5 79 191 182
Chicago 70 30 32 8 68 199 207
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 70 45 20 5 95 238 195
San Jose 70 38 23 9 85 207 192
Los Angeles 70 38 26 6 82 203 177
Anaheim 71 35 24 12 82 198 193
Calgary 71 35 26 10 80 198 206
Edmonton 70 30 35 5 65 196 226
Vancouver 71 25 37 9 59 183 231
Arizona 69 23 35 11 57 167 222

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Dallas 5, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

San Jose 4, Edmonton 3, OT

New Jersey 8, Vegas 3

Anaheim 3, Vancouver 0

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.