WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SKI--WCUP-FINALS

ARE, Sweden — Vincent Kriechmayr makes it two wins in two days by taking the final World Cup super-G of the season. Tina Weirather successfully defends her World Cup super-G season title while Sofia Goggia wins the final race of the season in dominant fashion. SENT: 430 words, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND-JONES

LONDON — England rugby coach Eddie Jones apologizes for making derogatory remarks about Ireland and Wales during a sponsorship event in Japan last year. SENT: 160 words, photo. Will be updated.

SOC--WCUP 2026 BIDDING

Assessing the state of the contest for the 2026 World Cup as the North American and Moroccan bids submit their official documents to FIFA. The three months before voting should be packed with intrigue. Morocco could be blocked from being on the ballot if it can?t prove its suitability, while FIFA?s plans for a first open vote could hinder the U.S.-led bid which previously expected to be awarded the tournament without facing a challenge. By Graham Dunbar and Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 1800 GMT.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Arsenal takes a 2-0 lead into the second leg of its Europa League clash with AC Milan, the standout matchup in the last 32 in which Atletico Madrid and Leipzig also hold first-leg advantages. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC-ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-FA CUP

MANCHESTER, England — The FA Cup represents the final chance for silverware for Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham after all three teams were eliminated from the Champions League at the last-16 stage over the past week. They have been kept apart in the quarterfinals taking place this weekend. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1500 GMT.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-SCHALKE

BERLIN — Schalke's effective brand of soccer under coach Domenico Tedesco is working. With eight games remaining, the club is in second place in the Bundesliga and looking at a return to the Champions League along with champion-in-waiting Bayern Munich. Bayern can wrap up its record-extending sixth consecutive title this weekend. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-DEMBELE

MADRID — Lionel Messi may have gained an important ally at Barcelona. Ousmane Dembele, who arrived in the beginning of the season under high expectations as Neymar's replacement, is finally starting to show his worth, becoming an important piece for the Messi-led Barcelona attack. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 560 words, photos.

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California — Roger Federer defeats Jeremy Chardy of France in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, and at 15-0 he is off to his best start since 2006. By Beth Harris. SENT: 740 words, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND-IRELAND

BAGSHOT, England — Dylan Hartley has recovered from a calf injury and will captain a much-changed England in its Six Nations match against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday. SENT: 200 words, photo. Will be updated with Ireland team.

RGU--WALES-FRANCE

PARIS — Center Mathieu Bastareaud will captain France against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday after regular skipper Guilhem Guirado is ruled out because of a right knee injury. Alun Wyn Jones returns to lead Wales. SENT: 400 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— OLY--FRE-SKOREAN SKIERS BANNED — South Korean bans 2 moguls skiers for life for sexual assault. SENT: 170 words, photo.

— SOC--UEFA-ROMA BALLBOY — UEFA charges Roma for ballboy's timewasting late in game. SENT: 110 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Warriors beat Lakers 117-106 despite missing 3 All-Stars. SENT: 610 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Maple Leafs rally past Stars in SO for 11th straight at home. SENT: 770 words, photos.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY PREVIEW — South African teams under spotlight in round 5. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 690 words.

