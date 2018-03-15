Markets Right Now: Banks, energy help stocks higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are slightly higher as Wall Street tries to rebound from two days of losses linked to worries about growing tensions over international trade.

Banks and energy companies both moved up Thursday. Capital One rose 1.7 percent and Exxon Mobil gained 1.2 percent.

Discount retailer Dollar General jumped 6 percent after a strong yearly profit forecast, and competitor Dollar Tree added 2 percent.

Mattel dipped 1.2 percent and Hasbro sank 0.7 percent as Toys R Us headed toward closing down its U.S. operations.

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,753.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,835. The Nasdaq composite inched up 1 point to 7,498.