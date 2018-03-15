6N: Hartley back among 7 changes for England vs Ireland

BAGSHOT, England (AP) — Dylan Hartley has recovered from a calf injury and will captain a much-changed England in its Six Nations match against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

England coach Eddie Jones has made seven changes from the team that started the loss to France last weekend, with halfbacks George Ford and Danny Care among those dropped.

Scrumhalf Richard Wigglesworth replaces Care, Owen Farrell switches from inside center to flyhalf in place of Ford, and Jonathan Joseph comes back into the midfield.

Tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler gets his first start of the tournament at the expense of Dan Cole, George Kruis comes in as a partner to Maro Itoje at lock, and James Haskell starts at openside flanker with Chris Robshaw moving to the blindside.

England has lost back-to-back games, against Scotland and France. Hartley missed the France game through injury and was replaced by Jamie George, who is back on the bench.

England: Anthony Watson, Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Ben Te'o, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Richard Wigglesworth; Sam Simmonds, James Haskell, Chris Robshaw, George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Dylan Hartley (captain), Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, Joe Launchbury, Don Armand, Danny Care, George Ford, Mike Brown.