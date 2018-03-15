6N: England-born Polledri to make Italy debut vs. Scotland

ROME (AP) — Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri will make his Italy debut against Scotland in Rome in the Six Nations final round on Saturday.

Polledri replaces the injured Maxime Mbanda in the only change to the starting lineup after losing to Wales 38-14 in Cardiff last weekend.

The 22-year-old England-born Polledri qualifies for Italy through his grandmother.

He is having an impressive season for Gloucester and was included in Italy's provisional Six Nations squad but was cut before the first two matches against England and Ireland.

Italy has lost its last 16 matches in the Six Nations but its last win was against Scotland in 2015.

Italy: Matteo Minozzi, Tommaso Benvenuti, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Castello, Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Allan, Marcello Violi; Sergio Parisse (captain), Jake Polledri, Sebastian Negri, Dean Budd, Alessandro Zanni, Simone Ferrari, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti. Reserves: Oliviero Fabiani, Nicola Quaglio, Tiziano Pasquali, Abraham Steyn, Giovanni Licata, Guglielmo Palazzani, Carlo Canna, Jayden Hayward.