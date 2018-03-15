2 killed during land mine clearance training in Cambodia

SIEM REAP, Cambodia (AP) — Police say a land mine exploded accidently during clearance training at a military base in western Cambodia, killing two people, including an Australian trainer, and injuring three others.

National police said the explosion occurred Thursday in Kampong Speu province when a soldier who was being trained mishandled a decades-old land mine that had been removed from the ground. They said a 45-year-old Australian trainer was killed and another 41-year-old Australian was wounded.

Police said one Cambodian soldier was killed and two others were injured.

Some 60,000 Cambodians have been killed or wounded by mines since they were first deployed in large numbers in 1979, when the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime was ousted from power and began 18 years of guerrilla warfare.