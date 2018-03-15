  1. Home
Acer doubles sales in India, plans to be No.1 gaming brand in the US in 2018

The company has already supplied double the number of products to India compared to last year

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/15 20:41

Acer chairman and chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese computer giant Acer has risen to be number 1 in the Indian market with twice as many devices being shipped just at the beginning of this year as compared to last year.

According to reports, Acer has been the dominant supplier in the Indian market in terms of gaming devices and has doubled its supplies to the South Asian country.

"Shipments of our gaming devices have increased considerably over the course of time and have doubled already in 2018 as compared to the same time last year," Acer chairman and chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said yesterday at the company's annual suppliers' conference in Taipei City.

Acer's gaming notebooks have increased to a 25.4 percent share and monitors to a 41.9 percent share in the Indian market.

The company announced that this year the prime focus of the company would be to build the U.S. market where the company currently stands as the second largest gaming brand after Dell, as reported by the Liberty Times.

Acer will launch its newest gaming products in New York this year and aims to be the number one gaming brand in the United States, said Chen.
