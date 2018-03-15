Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 15, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm around;88;78;WSW;13;76%;80%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;84;65;Mostly sunny;87;68;NE;5;52%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with some sun;64;47;Showers around;62;46;W;15;69%;61%;5

Algiers, Algeria;An afternoon shower;69;53;A few showers;56;49;WSW;10;69%;65%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;51;40;Spotty showers;44;24;ENE;16;91%;69%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;34;30;A passing shower;39;28;ENE;5;87%;64%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;61;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;52;SE;7;53%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;28;0;Partly sunny;25;2;WSW;5;81%;5%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;91;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;78;NE;7;66%;41%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;66;48;Cloudy;68;53;SW;6;57%;23%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;69;61;Mostly cloudy;72;61;SW;7;71%;24%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with some sun;84;61;Nice with some sun;77;52;NW;11;43%;22%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;76;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;E;6;65%;62%;12

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;89;69;Showers and t-storms;86;68;WNW;5;68%;91%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;92;78;Mostly sunny;91;76;S;8;68%;3%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;66;48;Partly sunny;62;46;WNW;11;57%;10%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;54;30;Inc. clouds;48;30;S;7;33%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;61;47;Spotty showers;61;48;SSW;10;75%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;45;34;Cloudy and cold;38;22;ENE;15;51%;19%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;68;46;Partly sunny;69;47;ESE;6;66%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;65;A t-storm in spots;84;66;E;6;62%;64%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;49;43;Rain and drizzle;49;33;NNW;8;87%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;48;44;Spotty showers;52;29;ENE;5;79%;73%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;60;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;63;48;NNW;6;68%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;50;43;Heavy morning rain;51;39;WNW;7;82%;77%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, not as warm;73;61;Mostly sunny;78;69;NE;9;48%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;87;66;Cloudy;85;64;NE;4;41%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;41;Cooler;47;38;NE;20;62%;25%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;73;55;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;NE;8;44%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Cool with clearing;66;58;Sunshine;69;56;SE;22;47%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;85;67;Mostly sunny;84;67;E;4;55%;31%;12

Chennai, India;Variable clouds;93;80;Partly sunny;95;78;SSE;10;67%;75%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunshine;43;28;Partial sunshine;39;33;ENE;11;51%;60%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;ENE;6;76%;52%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and colder;34;24;Mostly cloudy, cold;31;21;ENE;17;51%;2%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;78;68;Sunshine, pleasant;77;67;N;15;78%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;76;64;Decreasing clouds;85;57;SW;12;41%;11%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A downpour;92;73;Brief a.m. showers;87;76;NNE;5;84%;77%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;90;59;Hazy sunshine;90;60;NNW;7;43%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;66;40;Decreasing clouds;60;31;SE;14;23%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;94;74;Mostly cloudy;89;72;S;6;51%;8%;7

Dili, East Timor;Heavy thunderstorms;91;73;Afternoon showers;88;72;SSW;5;72%;69%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Morning rain, cloudy;51;41;Rain and drizzle;49;38;E;12;89%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;47;40;Partly sunny, warmer;63;40;NNE;9;32%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;62;52;Spotty showers;59;52;W;13;66%;70%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;67;A t-storm around;76;69;SE;8;83%;92%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;81;61;Partial sunshine;83;60;ESE;4;58%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;76;63;Mostly sunny;82;66;E;8;55%;3%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cold;25;9;Clouds and sun, cold;25;10;N;10;64%;10%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;ESE;8;78%;66%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;76;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;66;ESE;5;73%;22%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;84;72;An afternoon shower;85;73;NE;2;70%;48%;8

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;94;72;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;NNE;6;44%;80%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;77;52;Nice with sunshine;79;52;N;8;48%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;55;47;Turning out cloudy;60;53;SSW;8;72%;33%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;95;75;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;SSW;5;69%;64%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;73;Sunshine and nice;89;70;N;9;53%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;81;61;Mostly sunny;83;56;ESE;6;36%;66%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;58;34;Sunny and beautiful;62;35;NNW;5;21%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;Hazy sun;91;68;NW;8;41%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;75;52;Partly sunny;77;50;W;7;52%;28%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;99;69;Warm with sunshine;100;70;N;12;6%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;37;24;A little p.m. snow;31;28;ENE;7;69%;95%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;73;A stray shower;86;73;NE;9;57%;43%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;93;75;Partly sunny, warm;94;75;W;7;49%;42%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;96;74;Cloudy, low humidity;92;75;SW;7;41%;6%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;NE;3;71%;62%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;40;A t-storm in spots;52;38;ENE;7;79%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;SW;8;71%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;76;68;Turning sunny;77;69;SSE;7;71%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;59;49;Spotty showers;58;51;W;9;65%;91%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;53;44;Showers around;54;34;ENE;8;74%;83%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;64;49;A shower in the p.m.;60;48;SW;6;73%;81%;2

Luanda, Angola;A shower in the p.m.;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;W;6;67%;66%;8

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;51;39;Spotty showers;50;39;W;10;62%;69%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;79;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;ENE;2;70%;33%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;Showers around;83;73;E;7;82%;83%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;77;A t-storm around;90;78;E;7;64%;66%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;70;53;Becoming cloudy;77;61;NE;5;61%;44%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;79;52;Partly sunny;81;54;S;5;25%;28%;11

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;Sunny and nice;77;64;ESE;7;49%;3%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and colder;30;17;Cloudy and cold;25;11;ENE;8;52%;4%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;88;79;Partly sunny;89;79;ENE;13;61%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with some sun;69;56;Mostly sunny;77;63;NE;7;54%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and cold;36;20;Partly sunny;28;15;WNW;13;62%;28%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;30;5;Cloudy and colder;18;-1;NW;7;57%;10%;1

Mumbai, India;Not as warm;86;80;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SSW;5;46%;40%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;76;60;A p.m. t-shower;73;62;N;6;80%;82%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;46;32;Partly sunny, colder;37;28;WNW;21;43%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;67;51;Sunshine and nice;69;47;W;13;45%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;26;16;Mostly cloudy;28;8;SW;9;88%;23%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;69;49;Cooler, morning rain;52;35;N;12;61%;73%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and chilly;31;13;Sunny, but cold;27;8;N;8;54%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cold;34;18;Colder;26;14;WNW;18;62%;30%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;85;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;78;NNE;6;77%;86%;10

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, pleasant;91;76;Partly sunny;91;76;NNW;13;62%;33%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;85;75;A shower;85;75;ENE;9;74%;67%;7

Paris, France;Overcast, a shower;56;44;Spotty showers;56;42;ESE;5;62%;82%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny intervals;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;S;12;56%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;S;6;70%;63%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Warmer;88;74;A t-storm around;89;75;N;12;74%;83%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;92;70;Partly sunny, nice;91;70;NNW;5;46%;32%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;51;41;A little rain;44;24;ENE;6;73%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler;62;34;Plenty of sunshine;54;27;NE;5;41%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;53;A downpour;70;54;WSW;9;60%;82%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Rain tapering off;61;49;Periods of rain;59;49;SW;11;75%;87%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;87;74;A morning shower;86;74;ESE;6;67%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;45;42;An afternoon shower;46;41;ESE;11;79%;54%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;31;19;Sun and clouds;30;18;NE;10;37%;3%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, hot, humid;95;80;A thunderstorm;89;77;SSW;6;74%;80%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;88;70;A t-storm in spots;86;65;NE;12;16%;40%;3

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;60;53;A little a.m. rain;62;48;NNW;6;76%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;22;10;Cold with some sun;23;12;NNW;8;47%;34%;2

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;55;48;Showers;53;44;W;12;75%;92%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun and some clouds;82;62;Partial sunshine;84;60;ENE;10;56%;6%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;Sunshine, pleasant;86;73;SE;11;60%;2%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;65;Partly sunny;79;65;N;6;68%;34%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;78;49;Clouds and sun;74;48;WSW;5;36%;27%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;86;51;Mostly sunny;82;48;SW;5;37%;28%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;69;Partly sunny;82;67;N;5;70%;27%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;53;44;Cool with rain;54;45;SSW;9;75%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;55;38;Clouds and sun;55;39;E;6;61%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;65;40;Brilliant sunshine;53;32;SE;6;38%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;66;48;Rather cloudy;54;48;NE;13;62%;27%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy, warm;92;79;A t-storm around;92;78;NE;11;70%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;56;38;Mostly cloudy;56;47;SE;6;69%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;E;9;62%;5%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;30;13;Morning flurries;25;15;NNE;7;62%;56%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;87;70;Cloudy, not as warm;80;71;SSW;10;60%;42%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;77;64;Partly sunny;77;64;ENE;6;72%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;27;17;Partly sunny, cold;26;18;NE;11;43%;42%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with clearing;46;27;Partly sunny;50;35;NE;6;54%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;52;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;43;NW;10;66%;42%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;71;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;52;NE;8;20%;56%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;69;56;Partly sunny;69;53;ESE;9;58%;26%;6

Tirana, Albania;Partial sunshine;66;48;Thunderstorms;64;56;ESE;6;68%;73%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;66;57;A shower in the a.m.;62;37;NE;11;56%;70%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;22;Partial sunshine;34;25;W;16;50%;15%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer with sunshine;79;65;Mostly sunny;94;65;SSW;11;24%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;77;55;Clouds and sun;70;52;WNW;8;68%;57%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;34;9;Clearing;40;12;NNE;6;45%;5%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;52;37;Increasing clouds;55;38;E;4;47%;24%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;49;43;Rain and drizzle;52;33;NNW;8;71%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, pleasant;84;69;Partly sunny and hot;94;70;E;5;49%;33%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Chilly with some sun;33;18;Colder;26;12;ENE;9;41%;26%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A thick cloud cover;41;30;Cloudy and colder;34;18;NE;15;71%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;68;62;Cloudy and breezy;72;55;SSE;23;75%;37%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunlit and very warm;97;68;Sunny and very warm;96;70;WSW;5;52%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-shower;62;37;A shower in the p.m.;57;38;N;3;61%;81%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit