Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 15, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;31;25;WSW;20;76%;80%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;Mostly sunny;31;20;NE;8;52%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with some sun;18;9;Showers around;17;8;W;24;69%;61%;5

Algiers, Algeria;An afternoon shower;20;12;A few showers;13;10;WSW;16;69%;65%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;11;4;Spotty showers;7;-4;ENE;26;91%;69%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;1;-1;A passing shower;4;-2;ENE;7;87%;64%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;16;7;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;11;SE;11;53%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-2;-18;Partly sunny;-4;-17;WSW;9;81%;5%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;33;22;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;25;NE;12;66%;41%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;19;9;Cloudy;20;11;SW;10;57%;23%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;20;16;Mostly cloudy;22;16;SW;12;71%;24%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with some sun;29;16;Nice with some sun;25;11;NW;17;43%;22%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;E;9;65%;62%;12

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;32;21;Showers and t-storms;30;20;WNW;8;68%;91%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;S;13;68%;3%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;19;9;Partly sunny;17;8;WNW;17;57%;10%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;12;-1;Inc. clouds;9;-1;S;11;33%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;16;8;Spotty showers;16;9;SSW;17;75%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Cloudy and cold;3;-6;ENE;25;51%;19%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;8;Partly sunny;20;8;ESE;10;66%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;E;10;62%;64%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;9;6;Rain and drizzle;10;1;NNW;13;87%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;9;6;Spotty showers;11;-2;ENE;8;79%;73%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;16;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;9;NNW;9;68%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;10;6;Heavy morning rain;11;4;WNW;11;82%;77%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, not as warm;23;16;Mostly sunny;25;20;NE;14;48%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;19;Cloudy;29;18;NE;6;41%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;5;Cooler;9;3;NE;32;62%;25%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;NE;12;44%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Cool with clearing;19;14;Sunshine;21;13;SE;36;47%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;E;7;55%;31%;12

Chennai, India;Variable clouds;34;27;Partly sunny;35;26;SSE;16;67%;75%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunshine;6;-2;Partial sunshine;4;0;ENE;18;51%;60%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;9;76%;52%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and colder;1;-4;Mostly cloudy, cold;-1;-6;ENE;27;51%;2%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Sunshine, pleasant;25;19;N;24;78%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;24;18;Decreasing clouds;29;14;SW;20;41%;11%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A downpour;33;23;Brief a.m. showers;31;24;NNE;8;84%;77%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;32;15;Hazy sunshine;32;16;NNW;11;43%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;19;4;Decreasing clouds;15;-1;SE;22;23%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly cloudy;31;22;S;10;51%;8%;7

Dili, East Timor;Heavy thunderstorms;33;23;Afternoon showers;31;22;SSW;8;72%;69%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Morning rain, cloudy;11;5;Rain and drizzle;9;3;E;20;89%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Partly sunny, warmer;17;4;NNE;14;32%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;17;11;Spotty showers;15;11;W;21;66%;70%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;20;A t-storm around;25;21;SE;14;83%;92%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;27;16;Partial sunshine;29;16;ESE;7;58%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;24;17;Mostly sunny;28;19;E;13;55%;3%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cold;-4;-13;Clouds and sun, cold;-4;-12;N;17;64%;10%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;12;78%;66%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;ESE;8;73%;22%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;29;22;An afternoon shower;29;23;NE;4;70%;48%;8

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;34;22;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;NNE;9;44%;80%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;25;11;Nice with sunshine;26;11;N;12;48%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;13;8;Turning out cloudy;15;12;SSW;12;72%;33%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;35;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SSW;8;69%;64%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Sunshine and nice;32;21;N;14;53%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;16;Mostly sunny;28;13;ESE;10;36%;66%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;15;1;Sunny and beautiful;17;2;NNW;7;21%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;Hazy sun;33;20;NW;13;41%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;11;Partly sunny;25;10;W;12;52%;28%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;37;20;Warm with sunshine;38;21;N;20;6%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;3;-5;A little p.m. snow;0;-2;ENE;11;69%;95%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;31;23;A stray shower;30;23;NE;14;57%;43%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;W;12;49%;42%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;24;Cloudy, low humidity;33;24;SW;11;41%;6%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;5;71%;62%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;4;A t-storm in spots;11;4;ENE;12;79%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;13;71%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;25;20;Turning sunny;25;21;SSE;11;71%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;15;9;Spotty showers;14;11;W;15;65%;91%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;12;6;Showers around;12;1;ENE;13;74%;83%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;18;9;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;SW;10;73%;81%;2

Luanda, Angola;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;W;10;67%;66%;8

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;11;4;Spotty showers;10;4;W;15;62%;69%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;ENE;4;70%;33%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;Showers around;28;23;E;11;82%;83%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;E;11;64%;66%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;21;12;Becoming cloudy;25;16;NE;8;61%;44%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;11;Partly sunny;27;12;S;8;25%;28%;11

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;Sunny and nice;25;18;ESE;12;49%;3%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and colder;-1;-8;Cloudy and cold;-4;-12;ENE;14;52%;4%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;32;26;ENE;21;61%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with some sun;21;13;Mostly sunny;25;17;NE;11;54%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and cold;2;-7;Partly sunny;-2;-9;WNW;20;62%;28%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-1;-15;Cloudy and colder;-8;-18;NW;12;57%;10%;1

Mumbai, India;Not as warm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSW;9;46%;40%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;24;16;A p.m. t-shower;23;17;N;9;80%;82%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;8;0;Partly sunny, colder;3;-3;WNW;34;43%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;20;10;Sunshine and nice;21;8;W;20;45%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;-3;-9;Mostly cloudy;-2;-13;SW;15;88%;23%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;20;10;Cooler, morning rain;11;2;N;19;61%;73%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and chilly;0;-11;Sunny, but cold;-3;-13;N;12;54%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-8;Colder;-3;-10;WNW;29;62%;30%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;NNE;9;77%;86%;10

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, pleasant;33;24;Partly sunny;33;25;NNW;21;62%;33%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower;29;24;ENE;15;74%;67%;7

Paris, France;Overcast, a shower;13;7;Spotty showers;13;5;ESE;9;62%;82%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny intervals;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;S;19;56%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;S;10;70%;63%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Warmer;31;23;A t-storm around;32;24;N;19;74%;83%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;33;21;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;NNW;8;46%;32%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;10;5;A little rain;7;-4;ENE;10;73%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler;17;1;Plenty of sunshine;12;-3;NE;9;41%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;12;A downpour;21;12;WSW;14;60%;82%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Rain tapering off;16;9;Periods of rain;15;10;SW;17;75%;87%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;A morning shower;30;24;ESE;10;67%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;7;5;An afternoon shower;8;5;ESE;17;79%;54%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;-1;-8;Sun and clouds;-1;-8;NE;16;37%;3%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, hot, humid;35;27;A thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;10;74%;80%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;31;21;A t-storm in spots;30;18;NE;20;16%;40%;3

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;16;12;A little a.m. rain;16;9;NNW;10;76%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-6;-12;Cold with some sun;-5;-11;NNW;12;47%;34%;2

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;9;Showers;12;7;W;19;75%;92%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun and some clouds;28;17;Partial sunshine;29;16;ENE;17;56%;6%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;SE;17;60%;2%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;26;18;N;9;68%;34%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;26;9;Clouds and sun;24;9;WSW;9;36%;27%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;10;Mostly sunny;28;9;SW;8;37%;28%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;28;20;N;8;70%;27%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;12;6;Cool with rain;12;7;SSW;14;75%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;13;3;Clouds and sun;13;4;E;9;61%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;18;5;Brilliant sunshine;12;0;SE;10;38%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;19;9;Rather cloudy;12;9;NE;20;62%;27%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy, warm;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;NE;17;70%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;14;3;Mostly cloudy;13;8;SE;10;69%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;E;15;62%;5%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;-1;-11;Morning flurries;-4;-10;NNE;12;62%;56%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;31;21;Cloudy, not as warm;26;22;SSW;17;60%;42%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;10;72%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;-3;-8;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-8;NE;17;43%;42%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with clearing;8;-3;Partly sunny;10;2;NE;9;54%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;11;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;6;NW;16;66%;42%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;11;NE;13;20%;56%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;20;13;Partly sunny;20;12;ESE;14;58%;26%;6

Tirana, Albania;Partial sunshine;19;9;Thunderstorms;18;13;ESE;9;68%;73%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;19;14;A shower in the a.m.;17;3;NE;18;56%;70%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-6;Partial sunshine;1;-4;W;26;50%;15%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer with sunshine;26;19;Mostly sunny;34;19;SSW;17;24%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;25;13;Clouds and sun;21;11;WNW;12;68%;57%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;1;-13;Clearing;5;-11;NNE;9;45%;5%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;11;3;Increasing clouds;13;4;E;6;47%;24%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;10;6;Rain and drizzle;11;1;NNW;12;71%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, pleasant;29;20;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;E;9;49%;33%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Chilly with some sun;1;-8;Colder;-3;-11;ENE;14;41%;26%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A thick cloud cover;5;-1;Cloudy and colder;1;-8;NE;24;71%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;20;17;Cloudy and breezy;22;13;SSE;37;75%;37%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunlit and very warm;36;20;Sunny and very warm;36;21;WSW;9;52%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-shower;17;3;A shower in the p.m.;14;3;N;4;61%;81%;2

