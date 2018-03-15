Jones sorry for derogatory comments about Ireland, Wales

LONDON (AP) — England rugby coach Eddie Jones has apologized for making derogatory remarks about Ireland and Wales during a sponsorship event in Japan last year.

Footage came to light in which Jones referred to the Irish as "scummy" and Wales as a "little (expletive) place."

The Australian coach says "I apologize unreservedly for any offence caused — no excuses and I shouldn't have said what I did. I'm very sorry."

The England Rugby Football Union said it would apologize to the Irish and Welsh unions.

Jones was giving a talk on leadership for Fuso, the Japanese parent company of England sponsor Mitsubishi. It was uploaded by Fuso to YouTube in July last year, but has been widely spread only this week ahead of England's match against Ireland in the final round of the Six Nations.

Ireland has already won the tournament and is looking for a win to clinch the Grand Slam.

Jones will hold a media conference on Thursday after naming his team for the Ireland game.