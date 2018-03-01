The 2018 Smart City Summit & Expo to showcase IoT applications in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - More than 120 city mayors or representatives from around the world are set to arrive in Taipei, Taiwan, simultaneously in late March for Asia's biggest conference on IoT applications for smart cities, with a new initiative to be signed to create a network for cities worldwide to communicate ideas and develop innovations.

The 2018 Smart City Summit & Expo will be held from 27 to 30 March 2018 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, to address the growing demand for sustainable development in the city and for solving urban issues with the latest technology. The event will also be the largest of its kind dedicated to smart city Internet of Things applications in Asia and one of the largest in the world.

The summit will also bring information technology industry leaders together, including Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom, Acer, ASUS, Advantec, Pegatron and Tatung Co., with over 1,200 buyers from 50 countries scheduled to visit. This B2B-oriented platform was said to see 18 percent growth in the number of buyers and a 17 percent increase in vendors, where cities and businesses can meet their future opportunities. The number of professional forums for this year is estimated at 63, of which 35 will be conducted in English, the largest since its launch in 2014.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) said at a preview press conference on Thursday that there are 12 countries to showcase their smart city applications including the UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Japan, and Australia, with some southeast Asian countries to send delegations to attend the summit, including Indonesia, Singapore, India and Vietnam.

In this event, more than one hundred city mayors or representatives will show up to sign a new initiative proposed by the Taipei City Government, a milestone for the local government with relentless efforts in building a smart city. The initiative GO SMART is designed to build a network between city governments from around the world to communicate ideas and develop IoT innovations for smart cities. After the signature, the initiative is set to kick off in 2019.

The Internet of Things (IoT), the seamless interconnection of devices embedded in everyday objects, is seen as the city's best hope, enabling smart city projects to flourish from payment, transportation, housing to healthcare, such as EasyCard, sharing bike or cars, autonomous bus, though whether such applications will generate significant revenues for business operators however remains to be seen.

In addition to showcasing smart city IoT applications, the expo will host three sideshows on the concept of smart IoT for the first time: Smart Healthcare Expo (SHE 2018), Intelligent Building Expo (IBE Taipei), and Smart Education Expo. The Innovative Application Award and the System Integration Award are the other highlights during the event which are designed to award cities dedicated to applying smart technologies to make people's life better.