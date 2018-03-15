The Latest: France's Macron supports Britain over poisoning

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England (all times local):

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his solidarity with Britain after the poisoning of an ex-spy.

The president's office says in a statement Thursday Macron shares Britain's views that there is "no other plausible explanation" than Russia being involved in the attack, following a phone call with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Macron says Britain has kept France closely informed of the evidence gathered by British investigators and "elements proving Russia's responsibility in the attack".

Macron and May condemn the use of a chemical weapon, the statement said.

They agreed on the importance of European countries and NATO members' unity in the response to this issue.

The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan dismissed accusations that Russia was behind the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal. It prompted threats to shut down RT's British operations, among other actions targeting Moscow.

Simonyan told The Associated Press in Moscow that "if we are censored in the U.K., that's going to be it for the British media" in Russia.

She said it would be strange for Russia to be so "reckless and stupid" as to poison Skripal "knowing what outrage it would cause."

Skripal and his daughter are in critical condition in a British hospital after an attack that brought Russian-British relations to a post-Cold War low.