As US to replace secretary of state, Taiwan seeks to strengthen mutual ties 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the government looks forward to forging stronger ties with the U.S. as it prepares to replace the Secretary of State.

U.S. President Donald Trump removed Rex Tillerson from his post as secretary of state on March 13 and nominated Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo as Tillerson‘s replacement. Pompeo's nomination will likely be confirmed in April.

Remus Chen (陳立國), director-general of MOFA’s Department of North American Affairs, said the ministry thanked Rex Tillerson for his efforts in reinforcing the U.S. relationship with Taiwan, and it also congratulated Mike Pompeo for being promoted, reports Central News Agency.

Chen said he was optimistic about the future of the Taiwan-U.S. relations, emphasizing the ministry looked forward to strengthening mutual partnership based on the already strong friendship shared by the two countries.

Chen said Pompeo was very friendly toward Taiwan when he served in the U.S. Congress. When President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected president in January 2016, Pompeo even made a statement to congratulate Tsai for her victory, added Chen.

According to Chen, Pompeo has also voiced support over the years for Taiwan to participate in conferences of Interpol and the International Civil Aviation Organization with observer status.



The news of a new U.S. Secretary of State came just before the Taiwan Travel Act is set to take effect on March 16. Unless President Trump chooses to reject or shelve the Taiwan Travel Act, it will automatically become law after the stipulated period of 15 days, following its passage in US Congress, which occurred on March 1.