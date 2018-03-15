Military helicopter crashes in southern Senegal, killing 8

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Authorities in Senegal say at least eight people were killed when a military helicopter crashed into a field of mangroves.

Army spokesman Col. Abdoul Ndiaye confirmed the death toll Thursday.

There was no immediate reason given for the cause the crash in the Fatick region of southern Senegal Wednesday night. Officials had previously said more than a dozen others were injured when the helicopter went down, including a journalist from Senegal's state television, RTS.

The Mi-17 helicopter had been returning to Dakar after carrying passengers to a funeral in the southern town of Ziguinchor.