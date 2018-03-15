Russia's RT warns British media after spy poisoning

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan dismissed accusations that Russia was behind the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal. It prompted threats to shut down RT's British operations, among other actions targeting Moscow.

Simonyan told The Associated Press in Moscow that "if we are censored in the U.K., that's going to be it for the British media" in Russia.

She said it would be strange for Russia to be so "reckless and stupid" as to poison Skripal "knowing what outrage it would cause."

Skripal and his daughter are in critical condition in a British hospital after an attack that brought Russian-British relations to a post-Cold War low.