Continental cold air mass to send mercury plunging next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- While a weather front will bring rain tonight and a monsoon will bring cooler temperatures tomorrow, a continental cold air mass could arrive by Wednesday of next week, bringing dramatically lower temperatures, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

A weather front will arrive this evening (March 15), bringing rain throughout Taiwan, while on Saturday (March 17), a northeast monsoon will arrive on Saturday (March 18) and drop the mercury in northern Taiwan down to 20 degrees Celsius, but by Sunday temperatures will rise again.

However, by next Wednesday (March 21), another cold surge is expected to arrive from the north, causing another major change in the weather. Temperatures by next Saturday (March 24) are expected to drop down to 12 to 14 degrees in Taipei City, therefore, the public is advised to not put away their winter clothes just yet.

The CWB said that today as a weather front arrives, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be seen throughout Taiwan. By tomorrow, the front will have passed, with lingering brief showers possible in the northern and eastern half of the country, as well as the mountains of central and southern Taiwan.

On Saturday, due to the effects of the northeast monsoon, the weather in the north and northwest will become slightly cooler, with a continued chance of local showers in the northern and eastern half of the country, and cloudy to sunny skies in the rest of Taiwan.

From Sunday through Monday, the northeast monsoon will weaken and most areas will either be cloudy or sunny with brief showers in the eastern half of he country and mountainous areas of northern Taiwan. A red alert is anticipated for air quality tomorrow in northern and central Taiwan as well as Yunlin, Chiayi and Nantou counties and Kinmen. Meanwhile, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Kaohsiung and Pingtung counties will likely see an orange alert tomorrow.

The CWB predicts that another cold front will arrive sometime between next Tuesday and Wednesday (March 20 - 21) and will bring with it brief showers and thunderstorms. Starting next Wednesday evening, the northeast monsoon will intensify. The current models predict something between a northeast monsoon and a continental air mass.

When the new cold front arrives on Wednesday, high temperatures in Taiwan will only reach 19 to 20 degrees, while the lows could dip down to 14 to 15 degrees. The CWB predicts that temperatures will continue to plummet during the week, with the coldest temperatures likely on Saturday (March 24), at which time Taipei could see lows of 12 to 14 degrees.