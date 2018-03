North Korean foreign minister visits Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — North Korea's foreign minister is visiting Sweden, a move that can be seen as a first step toward the Scandinavian country hosting a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry says Ri Yong Ho will meet his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom during his rare trip abroad Thursday.

The ministry said talks "will focus on Sweden's consular responsibilities as a protecting power for the United States, Canada and Australia," but also will also address the security situation on the Korean Peninsula."

It added that a statement summarizing the talks will be made available Friday.

Sweden has had diplomatic relations with North Korea since 1973, and is now one of the few western countries to have an embassy in Pyongyang.