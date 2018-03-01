Executive Yuan proposes law to expand role of Taiwan's High Court

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Executive Yuan on March 15 sent a draft of legislation to the Legislative Yuan for deliberation, which calls for several reforms involving judicial procedure and expands the role of the Supreme Court in Taiwan.



The draft bill is entitled the “Court Reorganization Act” (法院組織法) and will now be considered by Taiwanese lawmakers.

The two primary articles of the legislation, as reported by CNA, say that once any verdict has been reached in a criminal trial, the original indictment of the prosecutor which called for the trial must be made public record.



The second major article in the draft legislation aims to expand the ability of Taiwan’s Supreme Court to arbitrate over disputes regarding judicial procedure in the lower courts. For example, the issue of whether or not polygraph tests are admissible as evidence in criminal cases, or in a case involving a corruption charge, in which a conviction may be measured by a defendant's substantial influence or statutory titles. Contrary to all previous cases, where the process was not been made public, and cases may have been time-consuming and resulting in decision that violate the spirit of the Constitution, the new measure have been proposed to amend the court procedure.



CNA reports that the new legislation stipulates that in such cases of determining legal precedents, that the Supreme Court will call for a tribunal of 11 judges selected by the head of the Supreme Court and High Court judges to give ruling once there're conflicted ruling among lower courts.

The new procedure will also be made open to the public.



The aim is to improve the consistency and transparency of legal procedure throughout all of Taiwan’s judicial districts and national courts.