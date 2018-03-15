Taiwanese women exploited by American MMA fighter's porn videos

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese women are among the 36 Asian women an American mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and self-proclaimed "pick-up artist" who have unwittingly appeared in his pornographic videos online.

A Taiwanese woman yesterday on the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) posted a warning that a 32-year-old American MMA fighter named Jaymes Schulte has been secretly filming one-night-stands with Taiwanese women and posting them on a porn website for profit. It is not clear whether she was also a victim of these alleged unauthorized videos.

She also said that the names and descriptions of the videos contain obscene and degrading language and she fears many Taiwanese women have been victimized. She reminded any women that come in contact with him to be extremely cautious and if they discover they have been included in any of his videos online, they should contact the authorities immediately.

According his numerous social media accounts, Schulte is a an American professional MMA fighter and he claims to be a "Pick Up Artists" who enjoys shooting "travel porn videos." On the adult video website PornHub, Schulte has an account titled TravelPorn with over 3,000 subscribers and 800,000 views, which contains videos of at least 36 Asian women performing sexual acts with him.

In one Instagram post, Schulte says that he was accused of rape by a Japanese tourist in Hawaii, and was held for a day in jail. However, he claims that after police saw the sex video he shot of the him having consensual sex with the woman, the charges were dropped.



Screenshot of Schulte Intagram post. (Image from 爆料公社)

On his PornHub page, he charges US$10 for individual sex videos and US$250 for lifetime membership and lists PayPal and bitcoin as methods of payment.

Also on the page, Schulte says that he has sex with over 100 women a year, who he claims he has met through his pick up artist tactics, for which he offers viewers a US$250 fee to teach them.



Screenshot of Schulte's YouPorn page. (Image from 爆料公社)

From his Instagram, it is evident that in addition to Taiwan, he has also recently traveled to Mexico, Indonesia, Hawaii, Guam, Thailand, Japan, Shanghai, Beijing. In each location he can be seen posing with young Asian women he has apparently met in those locales.

On Tuesday (March 13), announced on Facebook that he has encountered financial difficulties and so he has decided to sell his sex tapes so that he can save about US$5,000 and quickly return to Asia.

Schulte, who goes by the MMA fighting nickname the "Underdog," has a less than impressive professional fight record of 2 wins and 4 losses, with both wins coming from fighters with losing records.



Screenshot of Schulte Intagram post.



Schulte Instagram post in Beijing. (Image from 爆料公社)



Screenshot of Schulte's YouPorn page. (Image from 爆料公社)