SHANGRI-LA’S FAR EASTERN PLAZA HOTEL, TAIPEI APPOINTS RANDY ZUPANSKI AS GENERAL MANAGER

Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei welcomes newly appointed general manager Randy Zupanski, a 40-year hospitality veteran with vast international exposure and great knowledge of the Asian market. He gained experience from various destinations worldwide including China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Canada and the United States. Mr. Zupanski joins the hotel following his previous post as general manager of the Westin St. Francis, one of the most iconic hotels in San Francisco. Prior to this he was the general manager of the Westin Mission Hills, Palm Springs in California, Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort & Spa, Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia and Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver in Canada.

“I have only heard of Taipei as a charming and diversified city of vitality. It is with great pleasure and excitement that I re-join Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts and become a member of Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei,” said Mr. Zupanski.

Mr. Zupanski was born in Canada and graduated from London’s Fanshawe College, majoring in hotel and restaurant management. He was subsequently honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award for Business Leadership in 2010. Throughout his career, he has continued his education in the hospitality industry by enrolling in courses and programs at Cornell University, Hong Kong Wine School and Singapore Management University.

“The hospitality market continues to grow rapidly, which makes it more exciting and challenging. In the future, I am looking forward to working with our highly engaged team to position the Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel as the leading luxury hotel in Taipei. We will further sustain the hotel’s leading reputation as the most elegant and innovative destination and provide a true five-star luxury guest experience. I’m fully prepared to meet all challenges that lie ahead and would like to continue the successful patterns earmarked by past experience at Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei,” he said.

To face the competitive international hotel market in Taipei, Mr. Zupanski emphasizes that the hospitality industry in Taipei continues to be challenged with a variety of changes including the increase of international hotels, cost of labor, recruitment of talent and ever-increasing operating costs. Being flexible and adapting to the current market trends with a highly motivated team will be essential. Moreover, corporate social responsibility and community topics will be some of the most important focuses of the year. A series of charity events will also be launched to reinvigorate Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei, which is about to celebrate its 24th anniversary.

