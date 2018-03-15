  1. Home
'Me Too' campaign takes off in Taiwan, with a new hotline and website for sexual harassment victims

Last year more than 14,000 cases of sexual harassment were reported throughout Taiwan 

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/15 16:04

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In a recent attempt to curb sexual harassment and raise awareness about it, people in Taiwan are joining the #MeToo movement, and have set up a website and a hotline for sexual assaults and harassment victims. 

The announcement was made on Thursday, March 15 at a joint press meeting held by the Taiwan Women's Link, the Taipei Association for the Promotion of Women's Rights, the Taiwan Occupational Safety and Health Link, and End Child Prostitution in Asian Tourism-Taiwan office, as reported by the Central News Agency.

During the press meet, Taiwan Women's Link discussed a number of issues, like how many victims choose to remain silent after being sexually assaulted or harassed, out of fear for repercussions, family respect, privacy violations and maybe another attack by the assailant. 

The organization said it wants to make sure the perpetrators are properly penalized and not allowed to walk free to find new victims.  

Therefore, in order to achieve its goal the organization launched a website and a hotline (02-33221350) with the aim of providing protection and support to the victims such unfortunate incidents. 

According to the report by CNA, the platform will put victims in touch with support groups, lawyers and counselors to provide maximum help to victims, to help them break their silence and speak up against their attackers. 

According to statistics by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, in 2017 alone there were 14,217 cases throughout Taiwan and more than 2,000 cases within school campuses, reported CNA. 
 
