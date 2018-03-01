  1. Home
Taiwan still some distance away from gender equality: President Tsai

President vows to continue with judicial reform

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/15 15:34

President Tsai at a DPP party meeting Wednesday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – There is still some distance left to go before Taiwan achieves gender equality, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wrote on her Facebook page Thursday.

The president had apparently been motivated by recent court verdicts to comment on the issue of gender equality, the Central News Agency reported.

While she insisted she had no intention of commenting on particular court cases, CNA suspected Tsai was referring to a judge who had been sacked for improper behavior toward his assistant, but whose conviction was changed to a fine last March 8, International Women’s Day.

Society should feel more empathy with the fate of women in the workplace, Tsai wrote, as the weakest often found it difficult to receive support.

The president also emphasized her policy of judicial reform would continue in order to restore the faith of the public in the country’s judicial system.

Gender issues also needed to become mainstream inside the judiciary, with judges and other personnel receiving education about gender equality, Tsai wrote.
