Hong Kong suitcase murderer suspected his girlfriend was pregnant with another man's child 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a Hong Kong man confessed to murdering his girlfriend and stuffing her body in a suitcase before hiding it next to a Taipei Metro station, reports have surfaced that he may have broken her neck after he found out that she was pregnant with another man's child.

According to Hong Kong's Sing Pao Daily News, 21-year-old Poon Hiu-wing (潘曉穎) had told her friends that she was pregnant, and after she told her boyfriend, 20-year-old Chan Tung-kai (陳同佳), the two decided to go to on a romantic trip to Taipei to celebrate Valentine's Day there together. However, when they arrived in Taiwan, Chan suspected that she had had an affair and believed that she was carrying another man's child. An argument ensued and police have not ruled out that his subsequent brutal act was a crime of passion.

The two vocational college students, who had courted for about a year, traveled to Taiwan on Feb. 13 and had originally booked a return ticket on Feb. 17, according to police. The couple stayed at the Purple Garden Hotel on Nanjing West Road in Taipei's Datong District.

However, on Feb. 17, Chan returned to Hong Kong alone and Pan's father noticed that his daughter had not returned home, nor did she respond to phone calls, so he became suspicious. When Poon's father questioned Chan about her whereabouts, he said, "we had an argument and we went our separate ways," after which he ignored further attempts by her father to contact him.

Feeling helpless, Poon's father contacted Hong Kong police, after which investigators contacted Taipei police to access surveillance camera footage. They discovered that Chan on Feb. 17 had left the Purple Garden Hotel suspiciously struggling to drag a large, pink suitcase, they questioned Chan about Poon's whereabouts, but he gave the same response as he had to her father.

On Tuesday, (March 13) at 6 p.m., Hong Kong police questioned Chan again, but this time they told him that Taipei police had discovered her body and they demanded that he confess to his crimes. Chan then confessed that he had killed Poon and disclosed that he had hidden her body in a meadow next to the Taipei Metro's Zhuwei station.

At 7 p.m., Hong Kong police notified Taipei police of her approximate location. A large team of police officers were then sent to search the grounds around Zhuwei MRT station in New Taipei City's Tamsui District. At 9:40 p.m., officers discovered Poon's remains concealed beneath a tree, reported ETtoday.

In fact, people had reported smelling the stench of a rotting corpse over 20 days ago and police had been dispatched to the scene to try and find a body, but were unsuccessful. During Tuesday night's search, a larger number of officers were deployed and they continuously shouted "Miss Poon, please help us find you and send you home," which is a traditional custom in Taiwan to try and communicate with the spirit of the dead.

Prior to the trip, Poon had told her circle of friends of her pregnancy, but the results of a test for pregnancy during the autopsy have yet to be confirmed. Taiwanese police thus far are denying knowledge of the pregnancy theory.

Wednesday afternoon (March 14), after conducting an autopsy on Poon's remains, the Prosecutor's Office says that the preliminary assessment is that Chan had murdered her by using his bare hands to break her neck, reported ETtoday.

Despite the fact that the crime took place in Taiwan, as the case involved a Hong Kong citizen murdering a fellow Hong Kong national, Chan will likely be tried in Hong Kong. "Hong Kong courts won't have jurisdiction for ordinary cases that happen in other places, and only a permanent resident murdering another is the exception," said vice-chairman of Hong Kong's Legislative Council Panel on Security James To Kun-sun to the English language newspaper The Standard.

Poon, who was a fashionista and enjoyed posting selfies to Facebook and Instagram, in her last public Facebook post, dated Nov. 15, 2017, Poon wrote, "He said I am his first and last girlfriend."