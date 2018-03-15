Japanese woman charged for sexually assaulting a 16-year old boy under her care in Hawaii

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Japanese woman who recruited students to study in Honululu, Hawaii has been charged with a second and fourth-degree sexual assault of a 16-year old Japanese boy who was there for an exchange program.

36-year old Rika Shimizu runs a boarding home for Japanese student who are in Honululu for study and exchange programs.

According to reports by Japan Times, Shimizu, who was in Hawaii on a unidentified visa, started assaulting the boy from October last year until February, when the boy finally revealed to his mother what he had been going through.

The boy revealed that Shimizu took advantage of him while he was bedridden after a head injury that made him unable to move around, or even change his clothes by himself.

He then claimed that Shimizu assaulted him at least 10 times through the period he was bedridden, and threatened to accuse him of raping her to get him expelled from school, if he tried to report the assaults or told anybody anything about what had happened.

After the teen revealed his story to his mother, his mother contacted a friend who then made sure the boy was taken out of the boarding school.

Shimizu was arrested by Honululu police on Tuesday after the boy reported the incident. Her bail is set at US$600,000 (NT$17.5 million approx).