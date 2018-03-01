Former MAC minister to head Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Mainland Affairs Council (MAC, 陸委會) Minister Chang Hsiao-yeh (張小月) will be appointed chairperson of the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF, 海基會), cable station TVBS reported Thursday.

The switch completes a reshuffle of top government officials in charge of foreign relations, defense and China affairs conducted last month. The SEF is a semi-official body in charge of conducting day-to-day business with China, such as the handling of the exchange of prisoners and assistance with accident victims.

Chang, 65, a former diplomat who had served at the MAC since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May 2016, was replaced by one of her predecessors, Chen Ming-tong (陳明通).

SEF Chairman Tien Hung-mao (田弘茂), 79, a former foreign minister, had been expected to leave for some time.

In the February reshuffle, former representative to the United States Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was appointed foreign minister and former armed forces chief of staff Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發) became defense minister.