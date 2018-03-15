Nader, Mueller's latest cooperator, a convicted pedophile

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Lebanese-American businessman who is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe is a convicted pedophile and served time in a Czech Republic prison more than a decade ago.

George Nader was convicted by Prague's Municipal Court of sexually abusing minors and sentenced to a one-year prison term in 2003. A court official says the crimes occurred between 1999 and 2002.

Nader met with President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and strategist Steve Bannon at Trump Tower in December 2016.

Mueller's team has been examining that meeting — and another gathering involving Nader in the Seychelles a month later — as part of its investigation into possible Trump-related wrongdoing connected to Russia.