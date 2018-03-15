Tunghai University partners with AWS to establish Taiwan’s first cloud academy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After signing a MOU earlier this year with the New Taipei City Government to establish a joint innovation center to nurture start-ups in cloud computing push, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expanding its presence in Taiwan by inking a deal with a school in Taichung to set up Taiwan’s first cloud academy.

Taichung’s Tunghai University and Amazon Web Services (AWS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to establish the first Cloud Innovation School in Taiwan. On the same day, the university and several local industrial parks jointly announced the launch of the Industrial Innovation Alliance, which will help align industries in central Taiwan with top-tier global resources, to facilitate future industrial innovation.

The new Cloud Innovation School at Tunghai University incorporates five disciplinary departments from industrial engineering, electrical engineering, business administration, computer science, to information management. The school will delve into the development of cloud technology and the study of the digital economy.

AWS Cloud will be the platform on which students can learn skills in demand relating to artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of things (IoT), big data, and cloud computing services. The digital economy program, on the other hand, is aimed at building successful and innovative business models using AWS Cloud.

The MoU between Tunghai University and AWS was signed by Tunghai University President Wang Mao-Jiun and AWS Corporate Vice President and Managing Director of greater China region Alex Yung, .

"Tunghai University is the first university in Taiwan to sign an MoU with AWS to establish a Cloud Innovation School and is set to leverage industry knowledge and expertise to solve practical problems,” said Wang. “In addition to the Cloud Innovation School, the university has also established a tertiary-level Cloud Innovation Center to introduce the latest cloud technology, and to train faculty members and students to meet challenges in the ever-changing global digital age.”

For nearly 12 years, AWS has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 100 fully featured services for computing, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, and more.