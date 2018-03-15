All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 70 48 18 4 100 257 198 25-7-2 23-11-2 15-6-2 Boston 68 44 16 8 96 232 176 25-7-4 19-9-4 14-4-2 Toronto 70 41 22 7 89 234 202 24-8-2 17-14-5 11-6-3 Washington 69 39 23 7 85 209 202 24-9-2 15-14-5 11-6-3 Pittsburgh 71 40 26 5 85 232 215 26-8-1 14-18-4 15-6-1 Philadelphia 70 35 24 11 81 205 205 17-12-6 18-12-5 9-6-5 New Jersey 70 36 26 8 80 212 211 18-14-3 18-12-5 12-9-1 Columbus 70 37 28 5 79 193 195 23-11-2 14-17-3 12-10-3 Florida 67 34 26 7 75 205 212 21-10-3 13-16-4 11-6-2 Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218 16-13-6 14-16-5 8-9-5 N.Y. Rangers 71 32 32 7 71 205 227 20-13-4 12-19-3 9-8-3 N.Y. Islanders 69 30 29 10 70 222 245 16-12-4 14-17-6 10-9-2 Montreal 70 26 32 12 64 179 221 17-10-8 9-22-4 10-7-5 Detroit 69 26 32 11 63 180 211 13-14-8 13-18-3 6-13-4 Ottawa 69 25 33 11 61 193 240 14-14-6 11-19-5 8-11-4 Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224 10-19-5 12-16-7 10-7-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 69 45 14 10 100 225 174 25-7-4 20-7-6 16-4-2 Vegas 70 45 20 5 95 238 195 24-8-2 21-12-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 70 41 19 10 92 230 185 24-7-2 17-12-8 11-8-2 Minnesota 70 39 24 7 85 217 203 24-6-6 15-18-1 11-11-0 San Jose 70 38 23 9 85 207 192 21-11-3 17-12-6 17-4-3 Dallas 71 38 26 7 83 205 190 24-10-3 14-16-4 11-12-0 Colorado 69 37 24 8 82 220 203 24-8-2 13-16-6 9-9-3 Los Angeles 70 38 26 6 82 203 177 18-13-3 20-13-3 11-10-4 Anaheim 71 35 24 12 82 198 193 20-10-5 15-14-7 11-6-7 Calgary 71 35 26 10 80 198 206 15-16-4 20-10-6 10-7-3 St. Louis 69 37 27 5 79 191 182 20-14-0 17-13-5 9-9-3 Chicago 70 30 32 8 68 199 207 17-15-3 13-17-5 7-9-2 Edmonton 70 30 35 5 65 196 226 16-17-3 14-18-2 13-9-1 Vancouver 71 25 37 9 59 183 231 12-17-6 13-20-3 6-15-1 Arizona 69 23 35 11 57 167 222 14-18-4 9-17-7 7-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Carolina 4

Montreal 4, Dallas 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4

Nashville 3, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Calgary 1, Edmonton 0

Arizona 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Dallas 5, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

San Jose 4, Edmonton 3, OT

New Jersey 8, Vegas 3

Anaheim 3, Vancouver 0

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.