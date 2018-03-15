Le Palais is only 3-star winner in Michelin Guide Taipei 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Michelin, a French tire company and publisher of dining guides, yesterday (March 14) released its first-ever Michelin guide to Taipei, and the sole winner of its prestigious three star rating was Cantonese restaurant Le Palais (頤宮).

A total of 110 restaurants made it into the Red Guide, spanning 33 cuisine types, including 20 restaurants which were awarded one or more stars. But it was only Le Palais that received the three star accolade, while Japanese contemporary Ryu Gin and Chinese cuisine restaurant The Guest House were the only eateries that received a two star rating.

The 17 one-star restaurants are: Da-Wan, Danny’s Steakhouse, Golden Formosa, Ken An Ho, Kitcho, L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon, La Cocotte by Fabien Verge, Longtail, Ming Fu, MUME, Shushi Nomura, Shushi Ryu, TaÏrroir, Three Coins, Tien Hsiang Lo, and Ya Ge. Find the complete MICHELIN Guide Taipei 2018 selection here.

In a press release, Michael Ellis, International Director of the Michelin guides, praised Le Palais head chef Ken Chan (陳偉強):

"Chef Chan and his team have mastered the art of cooking a variety of Chinese cuisine types and the dining experience here truly outstanding; worth a special journey! The Cantonese-style crispy roast duck, lobster, tofu and other dishes are remarkable, and baked egg custard tarts are sublime. All of the chef's creations have won inspectors over."



Matt Chen (陳泰榮) (left) and Ken Chan (陳偉強) (right). (CNA image)

Secret is in the Sauce

In an interview with CNA, Ken Chan emphasized that it was executive chef Matt Chen's (陳泰榮) decision to use Hong Kong sauces such as light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Hoisin sauce, salted duck sauce and seasonings that gave the savory taste and flavorful aroma that Taiwanese style dishes cannot compete with. Both chefs believe that it was their sauces which separate them from the competition in the first-ever Michelin Guide for Taipei.

For those visiting the restaurant for the first time, Chef Matt Chen recommended ordering roast meat and dim sum dishes such as cha siu (barbecued pork), har gow (shrimp dumpling), abalone siu mai (dumpling), and cha siu bao (barbecue pork filled bun), which are specialties of both chefs.

Located in Taipei's historic Datong District, Le Palais can be found in the Palais de Chine Hotel at the following address: No. 3, Section 1, Chengde Road, Taipei 103.

The map of all the Michelin-starred restaurants in Taipei can be seen below:

As for those interested in the Michelin Guide Taipei 2018 Bib Gourmand selections released last week, Taiwan News has also created an English Google map: