All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 70 48 18 4 100 257 198 25-7-2 23-11-2 15-6-2 Boston 68 44 16 8 96 232 176 25-7-4 19-9-4 14-4-2 Toronto 70 41 22 7 89 234 202 24-8-2 17-14-5 11-6-3 Washington 69 39 23 7 85 209 202 24-9-2 15-14-5 11-6-3 Pittsburgh 71 40 26 5 85 232 215 26-8-1 14-18-4 15-6-1 Philadelphia 70 35 24 11 81 205 205 17-12-6 18-12-5 9-6-5 Columbus 70 37 28 5 79 193 195 23-11-2 14-17-3 12-10-3 New Jersey 69 35 26 8 78 204 208 18-14-3 17-12-5 12-9-1 Florida 67 34 26 7 75 205 212 21-10-3 13-16-4 11-6-2 Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218 16-13-6 14-16-5 8-9-5 N.Y. Rangers 71 32 32 7 71 205 227 20-13-4 12-19-3 9-8-3 N.Y. Islanders 69 30 29 10 70 222 245 16-12-4 14-17-6 10-9-2 Montreal 70 26 32 12 64 179 221 17-10-8 9-22-4 10-7-5 Detroit 69 26 32 11 63 180 211 13-14-8 13-18-3 6-13-4 Ottawa 69 25 33 11 61 193 240 14-14-6 11-19-5 8-11-4 Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224 10-19-5 12-16-7 10-7-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 69 45 14 10 100 225 174 25-7-4 20-7-6 16-4-2 Vegas 69 45 19 5 95 235 187 24-7-2 21-12-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 70 41 19 10 92 230 185 24-7-2 17-12-8 11-8-2 Minnesota 70 39 24 7 85 217 203 24-6-6 15-18-1 11-11-0 San Jose 70 38 23 9 85 207 192 21-11-3 17-12-6 17-4-3 Dallas 71 38 26 7 83 205 190 24-10-3 14-16-4 11-12-0 Colorado 69 37 24 8 82 220 203 24-8-2 13-16-6 9-9-3 Los Angeles 70 38 26 6 82 203 177 18-13-3 20-13-3 11-10-4 Anaheim 70 34 24 12 80 195 193 19-10-5 15-14-7 10-6-7 Calgary 71 35 26 10 80 198 206 15-16-4 20-10-6 10-7-3 St. Louis 69 37 27 5 79 191 182 20-14-0 17-13-5 9-9-3 Chicago 70 30 32 8 68 199 207 17-15-3 13-17-5 7-9-2 Edmonton 70 30 35 5 65 196 226 16-17-3 14-18-2 13-9-1 Vancouver 70 25 36 9 59 183 228 12-17-6 13-19-3 6-14-1 Arizona 69 23 35 11 57 167 222 14-18-4 9-17-7 7-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Carolina 4

Montreal 4, Dallas 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4

Nashville 3, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Calgary 1, Edmonton 0

Arizona 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Dallas 5, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

San Jose 4, Edmonton 3, OT

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.