Ya Ge restaurant at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei awarded one Michelin star status by the inaugural Michelin Guide Taipei 2018

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s Ya Ge restaurant has been awarded one Michelin-star status. The gourmet Chinese restaurant has been included in the Michelin Guide Taipei 2018, the first-ever Michelin restaurant guide published in Taiwan. Following recognition of Ya Ge’s culinary excellence, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group now holds a total of 22 Michelin stars for 15 of its restaurants, more than any other hotel brand in the world.

Within its sophisticated, contemporary interiors created by internationally renowned designer Tony Chi, Ya Ge offers a wide selection of timeless, authentic Cantonese classics. Under the direction of Chef de Cuisine Tse Man, Ya Ge’s experienced kitchen team add enticing touches of modernity to seasonal menus that feature dishes made with locally grown produce.

In addition to the main dining room, the restaurant has five intimate private dining rooms, the largest of which can accommodate up to 20 guests, ideal for business entertaining and family or social dining. A carefully selected collection of fine wines and premium Chinese teas are on offer to guests.

“It is a tremendous honour for Ya Ge to be recognised in Taipei’s first edition of the prestigious Michelin restaurant guide. My heartfelt thanks to the culinary and service teams at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei who make every dining experience at Ya Ge truly exceptional and memorable for our guests. It is inspiring to have their achievements recognised by this most important of gastronomic guides.” says Michael Ziemer, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.

In addition to recognizing excellence at Ya Ge, the Michelin Guide Taipei 2018 features Mandarin Oriental, Taipei as one of its recommended hotels.