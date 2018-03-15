Beal scores 34, Wizards beat Celtics 125-124 in 2OT

BOSTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 34 points, including a three-point play with 1:25 left in the second overtime, and the Washington Wizards beat the short-handed Boston Celtics 125-124 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer that could have won it for the Celtics, who were without six players and missed several opportunities to put away the Wizards.

Otto Porter Jr. finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Markieff Morris scored 20 points, Ian Mahinmi added 14 and Tomas Satoransky had 10 points for Washington, which played the night before but still had enough energy at the end to rally past the weary Celtics, who blew a 20-point lead.

Boston patched together a lineup without All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving (knee) and center Al Horford (illness), two of the four regulars who were sidelined.

Marcus Morris led Boston with 31 points and pulled down 19 rebounds, but made a costly defensive error in the closing seconds of regulation. Terry Rozier added 21 points and nine assists, and Tatum scored 19 points for the Celtics.

Beal missed a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the fourth quarter that would have tied it at 106, but the Celtics knocked the rebound out of bounds and the Wizards had one more chance. Porter took the inbounds pass and drove toward the basket passed it off to Jodie Meeks, who was alone in the corner when Marcus Morris cheated into the lane to stop Porter's drive. Meeks made the open 3 to force overtime.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Outscored the Celtics 29-21 in the third quarter and outrebounded Boston 15-6 in the period. ... Beal scored 16 in the third quarter. ... Washington shot 59 percent in the second quarter. ... Morris scored nine of Washington's 10 straight points to end the second quarter.

Celtics: Were also missing Jaylen Brown (concussion protocol), Marcus Smart (sprained right thumb) and Daniel Theis (torn knee ligament). ... Boston outrebounded Washington 25-14 in the first half.

UP NEXT:

Wizards: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

Celtics: At Orlando on Friday night.