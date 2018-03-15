Students around US stage huge walkout against gun violence

Tens of thousands of students have walked out of their classrooms to demand action on gun violence and school safety.

The demonstrations were some of the biggest by students in decades and extended from Maine to Hawaii as students joined the youth-led surge of activism set off by the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Students around the U.S. bowed their heads in honor of the dead. They also carried signs with messages like "Never again" and "Am I next?" And they railed against the National Rifle Association and the politicians who support it.

At some schools, hundreds of students poured out. At others, just one or two walked out in defiance of administrators.