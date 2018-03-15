New Taipei and Philippines' Isabela Province sign MoU on firefighting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The New Taipei City Fire Department and a delegation from cities of Isabela Province in the Philippines on Tuesday (March 13) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on fire fighting and disaster relief, reported UDN.

Lee Ching-an (李清安), deputy director of the New Taipei City Fire Department, said the MoU was signed with the Isabela Province capital city of Ilagan and the city of San Mateo in order to strengthen disaster prevention, firefighting and emergency rescue knowledge and skills.

Lee said that this was the first time that the department had cooperated with a Philippine counterpart on firefighting and disaster relief and that the scope of the agreement would cover disaster relief efforts, firefighting, emergency rescue efforts, disaster prevention communities, and the sharing of experiences by volunteer firefighters. It is expected that the two sides can gain mutual benefits from the sharing of resources, and when faced with disasters in the future will be even better equipped to deal with a variety of disasters.

The New Taipei Fire Department has recently been working actively to strengthen international exchanges. In addition to the Philippines, the department has signed similar agreements with counterparts in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Greece in order to be better prepared to deal with a wide spectrum of disasters.