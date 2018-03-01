Tour de Taiwan 2018 rides through Pingtung for final stage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – March 15 marks the last day of the Tour de Taiwan 2018, and riders will the race in the early afternoon.



After the fourth stage of the race, Japanese cyclist Yukiya Arashiro was still wearing the yellow jersey because of his excellent performance in the first three stages.

However, stage four results put Australia’s Cameron Bayly in first place for the day , followed by America’s Cameron Piper.

Tour de Taiwan riders have already ridden through Taipei, Taoyuan, around the Lion Head Mountain in Central Taiwan and through Nantou County in the previous stages of the race

The fifth and final stage of the event is taking place in Pingtung County. If Arashiro maintains his exceptional performance he is expected to come out on top in the tournament.



The route will begin in Pingtung City, and take the riders along provincial road number one, through hills and near the coast to the wonderful views of Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area.



According to In The Bunch, Arashiro is just barely ahead of Australia’s Jonathan Clarke, and Belgium’s Jimmy Janssens, as of March 14.