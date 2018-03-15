|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|50
|17
|.746
|—
|x-Boston
|46
|21
|.687
|4
|Philadelphia
|36
|30
|.545
|13½
|New York
|24
|44
|.353
|26½
|Brooklyn
|21
|47
|.309
|29½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|30
|.559
|—
|Miami
|36
|32
|.529
|2
|Charlotte
|29
|39
|.426
|9
|Orlando
|21
|48
|.304
|17½
|Atlanta
|20
|48
|.294
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|40
|28
|.588
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|28
|.582
|½
|Milwaukee
|36
|32
|.529
|4
|Detroit
|30
|37
|.448
|9½
|Chicago
|23
|44
|.343
|16½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|53
|14
|.791
|—
|New Orleans
|39
|28
|.582
|14
|San Antonio
|38
|30
|.559
|15½
|Dallas
|22
|46
|.324
|31½
|Memphis
|18
|49
|.269
|35
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Oklahoma City
|41
|29
|.586
|1½
|Minnesota
|40
|29
|.580
|2
|Utah
|38
|30
|.559
|3½
|Denver
|37
|31
|.544
|4½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|51
|16
|.761
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|29
|.561
|13½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|36
|.463
|20
|Sacramento
|21
|47
|.309
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|50
|.275
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
|Tuesday's Games
Indiana 101, Philadelphia 98
Minnesota 116, Washington 111
Dallas 110, New York 97
Oklahoma City 119, Atlanta 107
Toronto 116, Brooklyn 102
L.A. Clippers 112, Chicago 106
New Orleans 119, Charlotte 115
San Antonio 108, Orlando 72
Utah 110, Detroit 79
Cleveland 129, Phoenix 107
L.A. Lakers 112, Denver 103
|Wednesday's Games
Orlando 126, Milwaukee 117
Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.