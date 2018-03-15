Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors in Philadelphia say they aren't opposed to the release of Meek Mill while he appeals a probation violation sentence, although a judge ultimately will decide whether the rapper is freed.

Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

Prosecutors have confirmed that the arresting officer was among those prosecutors from the previous administration tried to keep off the witness stand because their credibility was in question.

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina said Wednesday he looks forward to the Philadelphia-born rapper's release.

Mill's mother, Kathy Williams, said she believes "justice will prevail."