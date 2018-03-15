Emails suggest Carson knew about $31k dining set

WASHINGTON (AP) — Recently released emails suggest that Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and his wife had a hand in choosing a $31,000 dining set despite claims from the agency and the secretary himself that he didn't play a role in making that selection.

One email posted by accountability organization American Oversight has the subject line, "Secretary's Dining Room Furniture Needed." The message, from a department staffer to Carson's assistants, references "printouts of the furniture the Secretary and Mrs. Carson picked out."

HUD has denied that Carson played a role in the dining set purchase, which prompted outrage. Carson has since asked to cancel the order.

In a statement Wednesday, HUD spokesman Raffi Williams said, "Mrs. Carson participated in the selection of specific styles" after being shown options.