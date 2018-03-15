Signet, Tesla and Kohl's slide while Caleres jumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $9.69 to $38.22
The jewelry retailer gave weak annual forecasts and said it will cut spending.
Kohl's Corp., down $1.86 to $62.25
The Commerce Department said sales at department stores and other retailers fell in February.
Tesla Inc., down $15.21 to $326.63
Bloomberg News reported that the electric car maker's treasurer is leaving shortly after its chief accounting officer stepped down.
Caleres Inc., up $3.08 to $32.17
The footwear wholesaler and retailer had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.
Arconic Inc., down 89 cents to $24.06
Industrial companies slumped as investors worried about growing trade tensions.
Kroger Co., down 57 cents to $23.44
Household goods sellers slipped as Walmart said it will expand same-day online grocery delivery to 100 metro areas this year.
Vera Bradley Inc., down 85 cents to $9.45
The handbag and accessories company posted a mixed fourth quarter and slightly disappointing annual forecasts.
Express Inc., down 1 cent to $7.39
The clothing and accessories retailer's profit and sales came in below Wall Street's expectations.