Wednesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/15 04:11
Boston 011 000 000—2 6 0
Minnesota 000 000 100—1 6 2

Sale, Poyner (6), Workman (7), Scott (7), Barnes (8), Brasier (9), and Leon, Butler; Duffey, Reed (4), Duke (5), Busenitz (7), Anderson (9), and Castro, Wilson. W_Sale 1-0. L_Duffey 0-1. Sv_Brasier. HRs_Moreland.

New York Mets 000 000 001—1 7 1
Miami 200 002 10x—5 9 1

Matz, Montero (5), Sewald (6), Rhame (8), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton; Straily, Ziegler (11), Barraclough (12), Conley (9), and Wallach. W_Straily 1-0. L_Matz 0-3.

New York Yankees 030 100 000—4 7 0
Baltimore 231 000 10x—7 16 1

Adams, Carroll (2), Hale (3), LeBlanc (6), Feyereisen (8), and Romine; Castro, Cortes (4), O'Day (8), Rodriguez (9), and Joseph, Susac. W_Castro 2-0. L_Adams 0-2. Sv_Rodriguez. HRs_Kratz; Schoop, Jones.

Philadelphia 010 010 100—3 12 0
Atlanta 010 202 00x—5 8 0

Lively, Abad (10), Arano (10), Thompson (11), and Alfaro, Rupp; Teheran, Fried (6), Carle (8), and Suzuki, Stewart. W_Teheran 3-0. L_Lively 0-1. Sv_Carle. HRs_Alfaro; Tucker.

St. Louis 002 010 000—3 9 1
Houston 010 000 000—1 7 0

Wainwright, Leone (6), Lyons (7), Sherriff (8), Tuivailala (9), and Kelly, Knizner; Verlander, Hoyt (6), Sipp (7), Harris (8), Hernandez (9), Nunn (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Wainwright 1-0. L_Verlander 0-1. Sv_Tuivailala. HRs_Carpenter, Voit.

Tampa Bay 001 111 500—9 13 0
Pittsburgh 010 000 101—3 8 4

Chirinos, Colome (4), Stanek (5), Nuno (6), Venters (8), Murray (9), and Ramos, Monell; Nova, Kontos (6), Kingham (10), Sadler (10), Feliz (12), and Diaz, Stallings. W_Chirinos 3-0. L_Nova 0-2. HRs_Lowe, Johnson; Wood.

