Shakhtar player Ferreira apologizes for pushing ballboy

ROME (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk player Facundo Ferreira has apologized for pushing a ballboy during Tuesday's Champions League loss at Roma.

Shakhtar's Twitter account quotes Ferreira as saying, "I'm really sorry for what happened. That's football, it was a very emotional moment in the match. There was no evil intent on my part."

A small scuffle between players broke out 10 minutes before full time after Ferreira pushed the ballboy over the advertising boards when trying to retrieve the ball from him. Ferreira was shown a yellow card.

Roma won 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate score.