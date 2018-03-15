Wednesday's Major League Linescore

|Boston
|011
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|2
Sale, Poyner (6), Workman (7), Scott (7), Barnes (8), Brasier (9), and Leon, Butler; Duffey, Reed (4), Duke (5), Busenitz (7), Anderson (9), and Castro, Wilson. W_Sale 1-0. L_Duffey 0-1. Sv_Brasier. HRs_Moreland.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|1
|Miami
|200
|002
|10x—5
|9
|1
Matz, Montero (5), Sewald (6), Rhame (8), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton; Straily, Ziegler (11), Barraclough (12), Conley (9), and Wallach. W_Straily 1-0. L_Matz 0-3.
___
|Philadelphia
|010
|010
|100—3
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|202
|00x—5
|8
|0
Lively, Abad (6), Arano (6), Thompson (7), and Alfaro, Rupp; Teheran, Fried (6), Carle (8), and Suzuki, Stewart. W_Teheran 3-0. L_Lively 0-1. Sv_Carle. HRs_Alfaro; Tucker.
___
|St. Louis
|002
|010
|000—3
|9
|1
|Houston
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Wainwright, Leone (6), Lyons (7), Sherriff (8), Tuivailala (9), and Kelly, Knizner; Verlander, Hoyt (6), Sipp (7), Harris (8), Hernandez (9), Nunn (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Wainwright 1-0. L_Verlander 0-1. Sv_Tuivailala. HRs_Carpenter, Voit.
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|111
|500—9
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|101—3
|8
|4
Chirinos, Colome (4), Stanek (5), Nuno (6), Venters (8), Murray (9), and Ramos, Monell; Nova, Kontos (6), Kingham (10), Sadler (10), Feliz (12), and Diaz, Stallings. W_Chirinos 3-0. L_Nova 0-2. HRs_Lowe, Johnson; Wood.
___