BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2575
|Up
|24
|May
|2577
|Up
|22
|May
|2530
|2581
|2517
|2556
|Up
|24
|Jul
|2555
|2600
|2540
|2577
|Up
|22
|Sep
|2561
|2612
|2553
|2589
|Up
|21
|Dec
|2557
|2602
|2552
|2583
|Up
|23
|Mar
|2539
|2582
|2535
|2569
|Up
|27
|May
|2545
|2587
|2544
|2574
|Up
|27
|Jul
|2557
|2596
|2557
|2584
|Up
|28
|Sep
|2600
|2606
|2594
|2594
|Up
|27
|Dec
|2621
|2621
|2598
|2609
|Up
|26