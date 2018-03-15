BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/15 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2575 Up 24
May 2577 Up 22
May 2530 2581 2517 2556 Up 24
Jul 2555 2600 2540 2577 Up 22
Sep 2561 2612 2553 2589 Up 21
Dec 2557 2602 2552 2583 Up 23
Mar 2539 2582 2535 2569 Up 27
May 2545 2587 2544 2574 Up 27
Jul 2557 2596 2557 2584 Up 28
Sep 2600 2606 2594 2594 Up 27
Dec 2621 2621 2598 2609 Up 26