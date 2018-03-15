BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2575 Up 24 May 2577 Up 22 May 2530 2581 2517 2556 Up 24 Jul 2555 2600 2540 2577 Up 22 Sep 2561 2612 2553 2589 Up 21 Dec 2557 2602 2552 2583 Up 23 Mar 2539 2582 2535 2569 Up 27 May 2545 2587 2544 2574 Up 27 Jul 2557 2596 2557 2584 Up 28 Sep 2600 2606 2594 2594 Up 27 Dec 2621 2621 2598 2609 Up 26